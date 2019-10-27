Dr. Robert King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert King, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert King, MD
Dr. Robert King, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
Dr. King works at
Dr. King's Office Locations
The Georgia Eye Institute of the Southeast LLC420 Gentilly Pl Ste A, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 302-0956
Georgia Eye Institute4720 Waters Ave Fl 2, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 302-0953Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Georgia Eye Institute of the Southeast LLC605 S Veterans Blvd Ste 102, Glennville, GA 30427 Directions (912) 302-0959
The Georgia Eye Institute of Southeast LLC741 Weeping Willow Dr Ste A, Hinesville, GA 31313 Directions (912) 302-0957
The Georgia Eye Institute of Southeast LLC300 New River Pkwy Ste 31, Hardeeville, SC 29927 Directions (843) 517-7972
The Georgia Eye Institute of Southeast LLC3303 Glynn Ave, Brunswick, GA 31520 Directions (912) 299-5226
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had a very scary moment when it was discovered that I had an emergent retinal detachment. I was beyond fortunate to get to Georgia Eye Institute and into the care of Dr. Robert King. I can’t completely describe how overwhelmingly fortunate I feel. Dr. King is highly skilled, highly competent and undeniably caring. Dr. King and the entire staff at the Georgia Eye Clinic treated my condition and me personally as though I was their number one priority. My condition was not ideal but my treatment was and my expectations were exceeded. I am extremely thankful.
About Dr. Robert King, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1952340408
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- George Washington University Hospital
- Georgia Baptist Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Endophthalmitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
