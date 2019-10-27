Overview of Dr. Robert King, MD

Dr. Robert King, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON



Dr. King works at The Georgia Eye Institute of the Southeast LLC in Statesboro, GA with other offices in Savannah, GA, Glennville, GA, Hinesville, GA, Hardeeville, SC and Brunswick, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Endophthalmitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.