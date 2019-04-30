See All Cardiologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Robert Kipperman, MD

Cardiology
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Kipperman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center, Oklahoma Heart Hospital North and Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Kipperman works at INTEGRIS Cancer Institute in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Congestive Heart Failure, Aortic Valve Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oklahoma Cardiovascular Associates
    4050 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 608-3800
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    The Valve Center
    100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 270-1736
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Oklahoma Heart Hospital North
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Congestive Heart Failure
Aortic Valve Disease
Heart Disease
Congestive Heart Failure
Aortic Valve Disease
Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angioplasty With Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
ASD and-or PFO Closure Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Balloon Valvuloplasty Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • QualCare
    • Simplifi
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Kipperman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1942297908
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Downstate Kings Co Hospital
    Residency
    • Downstate Kings Co Hospital
    Internship
    • Downstate Kings Co Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Ross University, School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Kipperman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kipperman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kipperman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kipperman has seen patients for Congestive Heart Failure, Aortic Valve Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kipperman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kipperman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kipperman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kipperman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kipperman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

