Overview

Dr. Robert Kipperman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center, Oklahoma Heart Hospital North and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Kipperman works at INTEGRIS Cancer Institute in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Congestive Heart Failure, Aortic Valve Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.