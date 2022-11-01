Overview of Dr. Robert Kleiner, MD

Dr. Robert Kleiner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in North Wales, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Kleiner works at Retina Associates of Greater Philadelphia in North Wales, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.