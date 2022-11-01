See All Ophthalmologists in North Wales, PA
Dr. Robert Kleiner, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Kleiner, MD

Dr. Robert Kleiner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in North Wales, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.

Dr. Kleiner works at Retina Associates of Greater Philadelphia in North Wales, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kleiner's Office Locations

    Retina Associates of Greater Philadelphia
    124 DeKalb Pike, North Wales, PA 19454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 699-7600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
  View other providers who treat Cataract
  View other providers who treat Drusen
  View other providers who treat Floaters
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Migraine
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Nov 01, 2022
    Dr K explains everything and takes time with his patients, not a rush in rush out practice.
    William Bizzozero — Nov 01, 2022
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Kleiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kleiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kleiner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kleiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kleiner works at Retina Associates of Greater Philadelphia in North Wales, PA. View the full address on Dr. Kleiner’s profile.

    Dr. Kleiner has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kleiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleiner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleiner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kleiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kleiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

