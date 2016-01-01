Dr. Kleinman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Kleinman, MD
Dr. Robert Kleinman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Robert E Kleinman MD1658 Cole Blvd Ste 295, Lakewood, CO 80401 Directions (303) 233-7776
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1871679050
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Kleinman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kleinman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleinman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleinman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kleinman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kleinman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.