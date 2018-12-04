Overview of Dr. Robert Klinger, MD

Dr. Robert Klinger, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Klinger works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics & Gynecology at Victory Boulevard in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Amniocentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

