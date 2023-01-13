Dr. Robert Kulkarni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kulkarni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kulkarni, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Kulkarni, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Warrenville, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med.
Dr. Kulkarni works at
Locations
Pamela Gehant-Smith LCPC Private Practice4580 Weaver Pkwy Ste 204, Warrenville, IL 60555 Directions (630) 473-3970
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kulkarni is as good as it gets. Having been with him for almost 20 years, I can not recommend more strongly. Because he is so special, it is difficult to get a first appointment but I can assure you that his expertise is worth the wait.
About Dr. Robert Kulkarni, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kulkarni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kulkarni.
