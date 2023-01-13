See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Warrenville, IL
Dr. Robert Kulkarni, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.4 (25)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Kulkarni, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Warrenville, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med.

Dr. Kulkarni works at The Kulkarni Group, L.L.C., A Practice Management Company in Warrenville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pamela Gehant-Smith LCPC Private Practice
    4580 Weaver Pkwy Ste 204, Warrenville, IL 60555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 473-3970

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 13, 2023
    Dr. Kulkarni is as good as it gets. Having been with him for almost 20 years, I can not recommend more strongly. Because he is so special, it is difficult to get a first appointment but I can assure you that his expertise is worth the wait.
    — Jan 13, 2023
    About Dr. Robert Kulkarni, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1407901945
    Education & Certifications

    • Loyola University Med Center
    • Univ of IL Coll of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Kulkarni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kulkarni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kulkarni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kulkarni works at The Kulkarni Group, L.L.C., A Practice Management Company in Warrenville, IL. View the full address on Dr. Kulkarni’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kulkarni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kulkarni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kulkarni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kulkarni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

