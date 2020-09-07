Overview of Dr. Robert Lai, MD

Dr. Robert Lai, MD is an Urology Specialist in McHenry, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with National Park Medical Center and Saline Memorial Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.