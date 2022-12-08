Overview

Dr. Robert Lehr, MD is a Dermatologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center.



Dr. Lehr works at The Dermatology Clinic Inc in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Shingles, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.