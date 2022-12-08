Dr. Robert Lehr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lehr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lehr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Lehr, MD is a Dermatologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center.
The Dermatology Clinic Inc2743 NW EXPRESSWAY, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 726-2727
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue
- Integris Bass Baptist Health Center
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I love Dr. Lehr. I have a very hard to treat chronic medical condition, and he has helped me get it under control when no one else could. He is so kind and caring, and I feel so blessed to have found him.
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- U Okla
- Bapt Hosp
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
Dr. Lehr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lehr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lehr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lehr has seen patients for Shingles, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lehr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lehr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lehr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lehr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lehr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.