Dr. Robert Lemon, MD

Medical Oncology
4.4 (15)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Lemon, MD

Dr. Robert Lemon, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California Irvine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Loma Linda University Medical Center.

Dr. Lemon works at cCare in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Osteosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lemon's Office Locations

    cCARE
    7130 N Millbrook Ave Ste 100, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 447-4949

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Osteosarcoma
Anemia
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Osteosarcoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Osteosarcoma
Bone Cancer
Neutropenia
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Bleeding Disorders
Breast Cancer
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Colorectal Cancer
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Hemophilia
Kidney Cancer
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Leukocytosis
Lung Cancer
Melanoma
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myeloma
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancytopenia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Prostate Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Sickle Cell Disease
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vulvar Cancer
Adrenal Gland Cancer
All Lymphoma
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Astrocytoma
Autoimmune Diseases
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bladder Cancer
Blood Disorders
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Bone Disorders
Brain Cancer
Burkitt's Lymphoma
Cancer
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cervical Cancer
Chemotherapy
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Cryoglobulinemia
Esophageal Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Hemophilia A
Hodgkin's Disease
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Liver Cancer
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Maternal Anemia
Medulloblastoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Mycosis Fungoides
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Nodular Lymphoma
Ovarian Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Pregnancy-Related Disorders
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Purpura
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma
Schwannoma
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thalassemia
Thrombocytosis
Thrombosis
Tonsil Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Vascular Disease
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin K Deficiency
von Willebrand Disease
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Lemon, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Lemon, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1992867147
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Scripps Clin &amp;amp; Rsrch Found|Scripps Clin &amp;amp;amp; Rsrch Found
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Loma Linda University Medical Center|Riverside Genl Hosp-Loma Linda U Med Ctr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of California Irvine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Saint Agnes Medical Center
    • Community Regional Medical Center
    • Loma Linda University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Lemon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lemon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lemon accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lemon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lemon has seen patients for Anemia, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Osteosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lemon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lemon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

