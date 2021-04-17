Overview of Dr. Robert Lemon, MD

Dr. Robert Lemon, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California Irvine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Loma Linda University Medical Center.



Dr. Lemon works at cCare in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Osteosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.