Dr. Robert Levine, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Levine, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center, Elliot Hospital, Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital.
Locations
Foundation Medical Partners Inc.168 Kinsley St, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 881-7141
Hospital Affiliations
- Catholic Medical Center
- Elliot Hospital
- Southern New Hampshire Medical Center
- St. Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Levine is the best. Period.
About Dr. Robert Levine, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1821058009
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
