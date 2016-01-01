Overview of Dr. Robert Lindeman, MD

Dr. Robert Lindeman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in League City, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.



Dr. Lindeman works at UTMB Orthopedic Clinic in League City, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.