Dr. Robert Lippe, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.7 (31)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Lippe, MD

Dr. Robert Lippe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, Mount Sinai South Nassau and North Shore University Hospital Syosset.

Dr. Lippe works at Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group in Woodbury, NY with other offices in Bohemia, NY, Lynbrook, NY, Massapequa, NY, Merrick, NY, Garden City, NY, Rockville Centre, NY and Cedarhurst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lippe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Woodbury
    45 Crossways Park Dr W, Woodbury, NY 11797 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 422-8080
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group
    3480 Veterans Memorial Hwy Ste 9, Bohemia, NY 11716 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 289-0338
  3. 3
    Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Lynbrook
    444 Merrick Rd # 2, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 536-2800
  4. 4
    Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Massapequa
    660 Broadway # 100, Massapequa, NY 11758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 536-2800
  5. 5
    Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group
    1728 Sunrise Hwy, Merrick, NY 11566 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 536-2800
  6. 6
    Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Garden City
    1101 Stewart Ave Ste 100, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 536-2800
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  7. 7
    Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Rockville Centre
    36 Lincoln Ave Ste 301, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 536-2800
  8. 8
    Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Cedarhurst
    123 Maple Ave, Cedarhurst, NY 11516 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 536-2800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • Long Island Jewish Valley Stream
  • Mount Sinai South Nassau
  • North Shore University Hospital Syosset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Back Pain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Bursitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Fracture
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Avascular Necrosis
Baker's Cyst
Broken Arm
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ganglion Cyst
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Hammer Toe
Knee Dislocation
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Pelvic Fracture
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spondylolisthesis
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Bone Cancer
Broken Neck
Bunion
Bursal Drainage
Chondrocalcinosis
Coccygeal Pain
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Difficulty With Walking
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Sprain
Femur Fracture
Heel Spur
Hip Fracture
Hip Pointer Injuries
Humerus Fracture
Knee Fracture
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Morton's Neuroma
Myelopathy
Myositis Ossificans
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Osteopenia
Osteosarcoma
Pathological Spine Fracture
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Injuries
Sacrum Disorders
Sever's Disease
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Spinal Cord Injury
Stress Fracture of Foot
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Wrist Fracture
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Mar 24, 2022
    I was hesitant to make an appointment due to some negative reviews on line. However, I was in bad pain and needed to make an appointment ASAP. The staff was courteous and efficient. Most of all, Dr. Lippe was personable, gave a thorough exam, reviewed past medical records I brought to the appointment and answered all my questions. He took new xrays in the office. He explained exactly what was causing my pain and formulated a treatment plan to address and relieve symptoms. Highly recommend Dr. Lippe
    Bernadette — Mar 24, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Lippe, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    39 years of experience
    English
    1841234788
    Education & Certifications

    • Stony Brook University Hospital|Univ Hosp-Suny Stony Brook, Orthopedic Surgery Univ Hosp-Suny Stony Brook, General Surgery North Shore Univ Hosp, General Surgery
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Lippe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lippe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lippe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lippe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lippe works at Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group in Woodbury, NY with other offices in Bohemia, NY, Lynbrook, NY, Massapequa, NY, Merrick, NY, Garden City, NY, Rockville Centre, NY and Cedarhurst, NY. View the full addresses on Dr. Lippe’s profile.

    Dr. Lippe has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lippe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Lippe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lippe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lippe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lippe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

