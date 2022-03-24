Overview of Dr. Robert Lippe, MD

Dr. Robert Lippe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, Mount Sinai South Nassau and North Shore University Hospital Syosset.



Dr. Lippe works at Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group in Woodbury, NY with other offices in Bohemia, NY, Lynbrook, NY, Massapequa, NY, Merrick, NY, Garden City, NY, Rockville Centre, NY and Cedarhurst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.