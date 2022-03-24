Dr. Robert Lippe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lippe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lippe, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Lippe, MD
Dr. Robert Lippe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, Mount Sinai South Nassau and North Shore University Hospital Syosset.
Dr. Lippe's Office Locations
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Woodbury45 Crossways Park Dr W, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 422-8080Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group3480 Veterans Memorial Hwy Ste 9, Bohemia, NY 11716 Directions (631) 289-0338
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Lynbrook444 Merrick Rd # 2, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 536-2800
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Massapequa660 Broadway # 100, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 536-2800
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group1728 Sunrise Hwy, Merrick, NY 11566 Directions (516) 536-2800
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Garden City1101 Stewart Ave Ste 100, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 536-2800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Rockville Centre36 Lincoln Ave Ste 301, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 536-2800
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Cedarhurst123 Maple Ave, Cedarhurst, NY 11516 Directions (516) 536-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Valley Stream
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
I was hesitant to make an appointment due to some negative reviews on line. However, I was in bad pain and needed to make an appointment ASAP. The staff was courteous and efficient. Most of all, Dr. Lippe was personable, gave a thorough exam, reviewed past medical records I brought to the appointment and answered all my questions. He took new xrays in the office. He explained exactly what was causing my pain and formulated a treatment plan to address and relieve symptoms. Highly recommend Dr. Lippe
About Dr. Robert Lippe, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Hospital|Univ Hosp-Suny Stony Brook, Orthopedic Surgery Univ Hosp-Suny Stony Brook, General Surgery North Shore Univ Hosp, General Surgery
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Orthopedic Surgery
