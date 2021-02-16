Dr. Maddalon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Maddalon, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Maddalon, MD
Dr. Robert Maddalon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brandon, FL.
Dr. Maddalon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Maddalon's Office Locations
-
1
Brandon Orthopedic Associates721 W Robertson St Ste 102, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 684-3707Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Florida Musculoskeletal Surgical Group LLC1901 Haverford Ave Ste 107, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Directions (813) 684-3707Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- PHCS
- Sunshine Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maddalon?
I walked in limping and one month after surgery I am walking normally. Dr. Maddalon performed a partial knee replacement on me and i couldn’t be happier. The planning before during and after surgery was outstanding. Office staff took care of everything and walked me thru effortlessly. From the initial office visit to the hospital to the aftercare appointments everything ran smoothly. I felt taken care of by everyone. I have complete confidence in Dr. Maddalon and Brandon Orthopedic Assoc. I highly recommend this practice to anyone suffering with any kind of joint pain.
About Dr. Robert Maddalon, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1982667515
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maddalon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maddalon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maddalon works at
Dr. Maddalon has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maddalon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maddalon speaks Spanish.
81 patients have reviewed Dr. Maddalon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maddalon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maddalon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maddalon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.