Dr. Robert Maganini, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Maganini, MD
Dr. Robert Maganini, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bartlett, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Dr. Maganini's Office Locations
AMITA Health Medical Group Breast Surgery Bartlett1041 W Stearns Rd, Bartlett, IL 60103 Directions (224) 273-5120Monday7:00am - 8:30pmTuesday7:00am - 8:30pmWednesday7:00am - 8:30pmThursday7:00am - 8:30pmFriday7:00am - 8:30pmSaturday9:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is absolutely the best in his field! Would not go to anybody else ever! Not only a good bedside manner but just basically a very good decent person. His caring attitude and follow through from start to finish are unparalleled. Would highly recommend him to anyone going on this journey. He takes the time to dummy things down so that you can understand exactly where you are going with this disease. Is absolutely the best!
About Dr. Robert Maganini, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maganini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maganini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maganini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maganini has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Mastectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maganini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maganini speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Maganini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maganini.
