Overview of Dr. Robert Marchand, MD

Dr. Robert Marchand, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wakefield, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Cornell University Medical College and is affiliated with South County Hospital.



Dr. Marchand works at Ortho Rhode Island in Wakefield, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.