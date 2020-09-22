Dr. Robert Marchand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marchand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Marchand, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Marchand, MD
Dr. Robert Marchand, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wakefield, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Cornell University Medical College and is affiliated with South County Hospital.
Ortho Rhode Island1 High St, Wakefield, RI 02879 Directions (401) 777-7000Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- South County Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
I HAVE BEEN WITH DR MARCHAND SINCE 1991 TWO SHOULDER SURGERYS TWO KNEE PARCIAL KNEE REPLACEMENTS HE IS THE BEST IN MY BOOK. VERY GOOD DEMINER WE ALL WOULD LIKE TO SEE HIM FOR EVERY VISIT BUT ITS NOT POSSIBLE. VERY BUSY MAN. THUMBS UP RUSSELL FANNING JR WAKEFIELD RI
About Dr. Robert Marchand, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Dutch and Spanish
- 1881658896
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Roosevelt Hospital
- Cornell University Medical College
- UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND
Dr. Marchand works at
