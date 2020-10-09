Dr. Robert Marquardt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marquardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Marquardt, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Marquardt, MD
Dr. Robert Marquardt, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic, Saint Clair Hospital and Upper Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Marquardt works at
Dr. Marquardt's Office Locations
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 9300 Euclid Ave Fl 9, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 444-5551
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- Saint Clair Hospital
- Upper Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Global Excel Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Sparrow Physicians Health Network
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vantage Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Marquardt to my family and friends. He is so nice, and takes time with you and does not make you feel rushed. I have Guillian Barre Syndrome and he has been very reassuring, and helpful. Since this is a disease that most doctors know very little about. Dr. Marquardt seems very knowledgeable and more helpful than any other physician that I have seen. I drive over 2 hours to go see him, as I live in lower Michigan. Dr. Wilson who is also a Neurologist is one of the sweetest and kindest man that I have ever met. He was my moms neurologist until she passed away. He took the time out of his busy schedule to call my father and offer his condolences. He is the reason that I choose to go to Cleveland Clinic after my neurologist in Kalamazoo, Mi retired. They have a great team there and I would recommend them to anyone. Well worth the drive to go and see them.
About Dr. Robert Marquardt, MD
- Neurology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1013335744
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Neurology
Dr. Marquardt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marquardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marquardt works at
Dr. Marquardt has seen patients for Vertigo, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marquardt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Marquardt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marquardt.
