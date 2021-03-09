See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Providence, RI
Dr. Robert Mathieu, MD

Internal Medicine
4.8 (13)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Mathieu, MD

Dr. Robert Mathieu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Mathieu works at Miriam Hospital in Providence, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mathieu's Office Locations

    Miriam Hospital
    1 Hoppin St, Providence, RI 02903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 793-8400
    Anchor Medical Associates
    180 Corliss St Ste B, Providence, RI 02904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 793-8400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Miriam Hospital

Polyuria
Asthma
Lipid Disorders
Polyuria
Asthma
Lipid Disorders

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 09, 2021
    Dr. Mathieu has been my PCP for many years. I value his ability to truly listen to me as a patient. I know that what he is saying to me really reflects his thinking about my individual condition, experiences, and self knowledge. His medical knowledge and skill are impecable, of course. But his humanity is even more important.
    KM, Warwick RI — Mar 09, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Mathieu, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1659377315
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Mathieu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathieu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mathieu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mathieu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mathieu works at Miriam Hospital in Providence, RI. View the full address on Dr. Mathieu’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathieu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathieu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathieu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathieu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

