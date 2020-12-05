See All Otolaryngologists in Jefferson City, MO
Dr. Robert McDonald, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert McDonald, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jefferson City, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Capital Region Medical Center.

Dr. McDonald works at Central Missouri ENT & Sinus PC in Jefferson City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Missouri ENT & Sinus PC
    3527 W Truman Blvd Ste 200, Jefferson City, MO 65109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 635-7901

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Capital Region Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Vertigo
Dizziness
Allergic Rhinitis
Vertigo
Dizziness

Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 05, 2020
    Dr McDonald is great at the bedside. He explains things throughly. Everyone in the office is friendly.
    — Dec 05, 2020
    About Dr. Robert McDonald, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033184007
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • U Mo
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert McDonald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McDonald works at Central Missouri ENT & Sinus PC in Jefferson City, MO. View the full address on Dr. McDonald’s profile.

    Dr. McDonald has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Vertigo and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDonald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonald.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

