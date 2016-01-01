Dr. Meier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Meier, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Meier, MD
Dr. Robert Meier, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.
Dr. Meier's Office Locations
Tumor Institute Radiation Oncology Group500 17th Ave # C34008, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Meier, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1215950704
Education & Certifications
- St Mary Med Center|Ucla Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Meier using Healthline FindCare.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Meier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.