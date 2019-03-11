Overview of Dr. Robert Meleca, MD

Dr. Robert Meleca, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Meleca works at Grand Rapids Ear Nose & Throat P.C. in Wyoming, MI with other offices in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.