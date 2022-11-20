Overview of Dr. Robert Minor, MD

Dr. Robert Minor, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Harlingen Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.



Dr. Minor works at Internal Medicine Associates in Harlingen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.