Dr. Robert Mittman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Mittman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine.
Allergy & Asthma Family Care3821 Bell Blvd, Bayside, NY 11361 Directions (718) 423-9300
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Superb doctor. Worth the wait. He saved the lives of my children and my dad. He has been there for emergencies. We go for all medical conditions not only our allergy and asthma issues.
- Allergy & Immunology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1821166877
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Med
- Mount Vernon Hospital
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
Dr. Mittman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mittman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mittman works at
Dr. Mittman has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Acute Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mittman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mittman speaks Greek and Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Mittman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mittman.
