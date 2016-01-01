Dr. Robert Noecker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noecker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Noecker, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Noecker, MD
Dr. Robert Noecker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Goniotomy, Glaucoma Surgery and Pterygium Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noecker's Office Locations
- 1 2777 Summer St, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 975-1818
- 2 1375 Kings Hwy, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 366-8000
-
3
Connvest Inc75 Kings Highway Cutoff, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 366-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Noecker, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noecker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noecker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noecker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Noecker has seen patients for Goniotomy, Glaucoma Surgery and Pterygium Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Noecker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Noecker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noecker.
