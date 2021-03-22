Overview

Dr. Robert Okerblom, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Okerblom works at Okerblom Voegele Hole Inc in Santa Maria, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.