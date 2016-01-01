See All Ophthalmologists in Plainfield, IL
Dr. Robert Oppenheim, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Oppenheim, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Oppenheim, MD

Dr. Robert Oppenheim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Oppenheim works at Pediatric Health Associates in Plainfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Brian Larsen, MA
Dr. Brian Larsen, MA
5.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago.

Dr. Oppenheim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Health Associates
    24600 W 127th St Bldg B, Plainfield, IL 60585 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 609-6989

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Stye
Chalazion
Blepharitis
Stye
Chalazion
Blepharitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Oppenheim?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Oppenheim, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Oppenheim, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Oppenheim to family and friends

    Dr. Oppenheim's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Oppenheim

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Oppenheim, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Oppenheim, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972599520
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
    Residency
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Oppenheim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oppenheim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oppenheim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oppenheim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oppenheim works at Pediatric Health Associates in Plainfield, IL. View the full address on Dr. Oppenheim’s profile.

    Dr. Oppenheim has seen patients for Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oppenheim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Oppenheim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oppenheim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oppenheim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oppenheim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Oppenheim, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.