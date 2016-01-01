Overview of Dr. Robert Oppenheim, MD

Dr. Robert Oppenheim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Oppenheim works at Pediatric Health Associates in Plainfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.