Dr. Robert Oppenheim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oppenheim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Oppenheim, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Oppenheim, MD
Dr. Robert Oppenheim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Oppenheim works at
Dr. Oppenheim's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatric Health Associates24600 W 127th St Bldg B, Plainfield, IL 60585 Directions (815) 609-6989
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oppenheim?
About Dr. Robert Oppenheim, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1972599520
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oppenheim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oppenheim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oppenheim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oppenheim works at
Dr. Oppenheim has seen patients for Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oppenheim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Oppenheim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oppenheim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oppenheim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oppenheim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.