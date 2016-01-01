Overview of Dr. Robert Ornelas, MD

Dr. Robert Ornelas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Ornelas works at Carolina Psychiatric Services Inc in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.