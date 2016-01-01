Dr. Ornelas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Ornelas, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Ornelas, MD
Dr. Robert Ornelas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Dr. Ornelas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ornelas' Office Locations
-
1
Carolina Psychiatric Services Inc160 Medical Cir, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 796-6811
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ornelas?
About Dr. Robert Ornelas, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1497860159
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ornelas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ornelas works at
Dr. Ornelas has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ornelas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ornelas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ornelas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ornelas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ornelas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.