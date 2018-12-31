See All Hand Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Robert Pae, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.8 (4)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Pae, MD

Dr. Robert Pae, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Pae works at Neonatology (Newborn Medicine) in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pae's Office Locations

    New York Downtown Hospital
    170 William St, New York, NY 10038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 312-5106

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Trigger Finger
Adhesive Capsulitis
Carpal Tunnel Injection
Carpal Tunnel Release
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Hand Fracture
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer
Humerus Fracture
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Neuroplasty
Rotator Cuff Surgery
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Steroid Injection
Trigger Finger Release
Wrist Fracture
Wrist Replacement
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Arm Surgery
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery
Avascular Necrosis
Baker's Cyst
Coccygeal Pain
De Quervain's Release
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection
Elbow Arthroscopy
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Replacement
Elbow Tenotomy
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Excision of Humerus
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal
Excision of Radius or Ulna
Fracture Care
Gait Abnormality
Hand Conditions
Hand Tendon Repair
Meniscus Surgery
Neck Muscle Strain
Nerve Block, Somatic
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteosarcoma
Partial Shoulder Replacement
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Block
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement
Sacrum Disorders
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Replacement
Synovial Biopsy
Total Hip Replacement
Trigger Point Injection
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
Wrist Fusion
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • State Farm
    • Travelers
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 31, 2018
    Dr. Pae has performed 2 shoulder surgeries on my husband & one on my son. - He also did 2 carpal tunnel surgeries on my husband and several hand procedures - all had excellent outcomes. I am also a patient - treated without surgery. - We all recommend him without reservation.
    NJ — Dec 31, 2018
    About Dr. Robert Pae, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1427022896
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barnes Jewish Hospital|Barnes-Jewish Hospital
    Internship
    • University Hospital Stony Brook
    Medical Education
    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Pae, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pae is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pae has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pae accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Pae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pae works at Neonatology (Newborn Medicine) in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Pae’s profile.

    Dr. Pae has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pae on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Pae speaks Chinese and Spanish.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pae. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pae.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pae, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pae appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

