Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Parham, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth and Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.
HEB Urology Clinic1615 Hospital Pkwy Ste 204, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 786-6865
Center for Advanced Pelvic Medicine and Bladder Health811 W Interstate 20 Ste 114, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (817) 778-9638
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been seeing Dr. Parham for approximately 4 years. He is one of the best doctors that I have had. Takes as much time as necessary to listen and explain things to you. Always concerned about your wellbeing,
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1437151487
- U Okla
- U Okla
- University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
- Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
