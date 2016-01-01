Overview of Dr. Robert Penne, MD

Dr. Robert Penne, MD is an Oculoplastic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Oculoplastic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Penne works at Dept of Oculoplastics in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Eyelid Surgery and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.