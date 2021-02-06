Dr. Robert Pollard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Pollard, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Pollard, MD
Dr. Robert Pollard, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.
Dr. Pollard's Office Locations
Womencare Familycare4408 Maccorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 357-9049
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He found a cancer and saved my life
About Dr. Robert Pollard, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nat'L Naval Med Ctr, Otolaryngology Naval Reg Med Ctr, Flexible Or Transitional Year
- Portsmouth Naval Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- College of the Holy Cross
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pollard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pollard has seen patients for Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pollard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollard.
