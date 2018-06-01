Overview

Dr. Robert Posnick, MD is a Dermatologist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.



Dr. Posnick works at Nashua Dermatology Associates in Nashua, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea, Fungal Nail Infection and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.