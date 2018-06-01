Dr. Robert Posnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Posnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Posnick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Posnick, MD is a Dermatologist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.
Dr. Posnick works at
Locations
Nashua Dermatology Associates17 Prospect St Ste N301, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 579-9648
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern New Hampshire Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
After decades of dealing with and living with severe eczema (atopic dermatitis) and being see by many doctors around the country, I was referred by my PC to Dr R Posnick. After just a few months, my eczema was manageable. After the first year it was under control as never before. It has now been over 10 years that I've been seeing him,and he has literally made my life enjoyable again. I can't thank him enough.
About Dr. Robert Posnick, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Posnick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Posnick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Posnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Posnick works at
Dr. Posnick has seen patients for Rosacea, Fungal Nail Infection and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Posnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Posnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Posnick.
