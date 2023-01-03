Overview of Dr. Robert Prinzi, MD

Dr. Robert Prinzi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Little River, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED &amp; BIOMEDICAL SCI|U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED &amp;amp; BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.



Dr. Prinzi works at Coastal Eye Group - Little River, SC in Little River, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.