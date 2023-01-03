Dr. Robert Prinzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prinzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Prinzi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Prinzi, MD
Dr. Robert Prinzi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Little River, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED &amp; BIOMEDICAL SCI|U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED &amp;amp; BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.
Dr. Prinzi's Office Locations
Coastal Eye Group - Little River, SC90 Cedar Light Ln, Little River, SC 29566 Directions (843) 567-1353
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
caring staff , with a great eye surgeon
About Dr. Robert Prinzi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED &amp;amp; BIOMEDICAL SCI|U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED &amp;amp;amp; BIOMEDICAL SCI
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Prinzi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prinzi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prinzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prinzi has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prinzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
208 patients have reviewed Dr. Prinzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prinzi.
