Dr. Robert Puntel, MD
Dr. Robert Puntel, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1645
Phoenix Children's Medical Group18555 N 79th Ave Ste E105, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 232-2544
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
He is very impressive all the way around.
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Pittsburgh Childrens' Hospital
- Walter Reed Army Med Ctr
- Walter Reed Army Med Ctr
- Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
