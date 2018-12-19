Overview of Dr. Robert Puntel, MD

Dr. Robert Puntel, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Puntel works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Ventricular Septal Defect and Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.