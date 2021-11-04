Dr. Robert Purvis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purvis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Purvis, MD
Dr. Robert Purvis, MD is a Dermatologist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.
Coastal Cardiovascular Surgery LLC933 MEDICAL CIR, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 215-1100
Grand Strand Dermatology3001 Newcastle Loop, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Directions (843) 215-1100Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Grand Strand Dermatology has a well organized front office, pleasant staff and a caring atmosphere. Dr. Robert Purvis introduced himself and spoke in a professional manner. His exam was the best I ever received from a dermatologist. He treated several items on my head and body explaining everything to me. He was extremely thorough. I can only give Dr. Purvis the highest recommendation.
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1154373827
- Tex Tech U Sch Med
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Muhlenberg College
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Purvis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Purvis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Purvis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Purvis has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Purvis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Purvis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purvis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Purvis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Purvis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.