Overview

Dr. Robert Purvis, MD is a Dermatologist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.



Dr. Purvis works at Grand Strand Dermatology in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Ringworm and Athlete's Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.