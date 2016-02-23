Overview of Dr. Robert Rae, MD

Dr. Robert Rae, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DUBLIN / TRINITY COLLEGE / SCHOOL OF PHYSIC and is affiliated with ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Rae works at ProMedica Physicians Sylvania Adult and Pediatric Medicine in Sylvania, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.