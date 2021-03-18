Overview of Dr. Robert Rapp, MD

Dr. Robert Rapp, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Havre de Grace, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UM Upper Chesapeake Health and UM Harford Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rapp works at Upper Chesapeake Primary Care, LLC in Havre de Grace, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.