Dr. Robert Rhee, MD
Dr. Robert Rhee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Pediatric Ophthalmology Consultants LLC2927 N McCord Rd Ste 100, Toledo, OH 43615 Directions (419) 517-5500
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
We always have such a positive experience coming to his office. It’s such a peaceful place and you can tell they truly care about us. He seems very honest in his practice and always takes the time to talk ti my kids and asks if I have any questions or concerns.
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Rhee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rhee has seen patients for Farsightedness, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Lazy Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.