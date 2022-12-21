Overview of Dr. Robert Rhee, MD

Dr. Robert Rhee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Rhee works at Pediatric Ophthalmology Cnslts in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Farsightedness, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Lazy Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.