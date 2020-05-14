Dr. Robert Richards Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richards Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Richards Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Richards Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diarrhea, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 121 Nationwide Dr Ste A, Lynchburg, VA 24502 Directions (434) 384-1862
Hospital Affiliations
- Centra Lynchburg General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Today was my first visit with Dr. Richards and my second colonoscopy. Despite dealing with the COVD-19 pandemic, which has impacted the medical setting, I have nothing but praise for everyone from check-in to check-out. I recommend Dr. Richards. Well worth the hour and twenty minute drive.
About Dr. Robert Richards Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1821063884
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
