Dr. Robert Rudenstein, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.



Dr. Rudenstein works at SPRUCE INTERNAL MEDICINE ASSOCIATES, Philadelphia, PA in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.