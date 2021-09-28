Dr. Robert Rudenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rudenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Rudenstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Rudenstein, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Penn Medicine Washington Square800 Walnut St Fl 16, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 829-0101
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Great doctor. Combination of smart, caring, and personable.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 50 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Rudenstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rudenstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rudenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudenstein.
