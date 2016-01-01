Dr. Robert Saed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Saed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Saed, MD
Dr. Robert Saed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Saed's Office Locations
UCLA Health MPTF Bob Hope335 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036 Directions (323) 880-6042
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Saed, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1235330119
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Lutheran Gen Hospital
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Saed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saed accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Saed using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Saed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saed works at
Dr. Saed has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.