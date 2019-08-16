Dr. Sanders has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Sanders, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Sanders, DO
Dr. Robert Sanders, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in El Cajon, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences.
Dr. Sanders works at
Dr. Sanders' Office Locations
Prakash K Bhatia MD225 W Madison Ave Ste 2, El Cajon, CA 92020 Directions (619) 334-7542
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Sanders for a few years now. I could not ask for a more caring psychtrist. If your need to talk he listens. He's not a "drug" pusher llike a lot are. Yes, it is hard sometimes to get through to him but be patient. He's well worth it.
About Dr. Robert Sanders, DO
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1144264300
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Hillside Hospital
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
- University Of California At Riverside (Bs and Masters)
Dr. Sanders has seen patients for Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Marijuana Addiction and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanders on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
