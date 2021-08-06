Overview of Dr. Robert Satterly, MD

Dr. Robert Satterly, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wilson, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Wilson Medical Center.



Dr. Satterly works at Eastern Carolina ENT in Wilson, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Malignant Otitis Externa and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.