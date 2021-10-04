See All Dermatologists in Florissant, MO
Dr. Robert Schwarze, DO

Dermatology
3.8 (25)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Schwarze, DO is a Dermatologist in Florissant, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Christian Hospital and Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital.

Dr. Schwarze works at Robert F Schwarze PC in Florissant, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Warts and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert F Schwarze PC
    1224 Graham Rd Ste 1110, Florissant, MO 63031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 831-2464

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christian Hospital
  • Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Contact Dermatitis
Warts
Dry Skin
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 04, 2021
    My mother and I have been a patient of Dr. Schwarzes' for many years. We have received nothing but excellent care and expert and accurate assessing and treatment of our conditions. Very efficient staff, and great careful sanitizing of personal and office equipment. No longer close to home, but still willing to drive the extra miles to receive his expertise treatment. Ron Leitner
    Ronald Leitner — Oct 04, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Schwarze, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275564585
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Schwarze, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwarze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schwarze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schwarze works at Robert F Schwarze PC in Florissant, MO. View the full address on Dr. Schwarze’s profile.

    Dr. Schwarze has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Warts and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwarze on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwarze. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwarze.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwarze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwarze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

