Dr. Robert Sergott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sergott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Sergott, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Sergott, MD
Dr. Robert Sergott, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neuro-Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Sergott works at
Dr. Sergott's Office Locations
-
1
Dept of Neuro-Ophthamology840 Walnut St Ste 930, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 928-3130
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sergott?
Dr. Sergott is an exceptional physician. He was able to diagnose my eye problem when no one else could and offer the best treatment.
About Dr. Robert Sergott, MD
- Neuro-Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285634105
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sergott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sergott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sergott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sergott works at
Dr. Sergott has seen patients for Diplopia, Optic Neuritis and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sergott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sergott speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Sergott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sergott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sergott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sergott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.