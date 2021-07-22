Overview of Dr. Robert Sergott, MD

Dr. Robert Sergott, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neuro-Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Sergott works at Dept of Neuro-Ophthamology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Optic Neuritis and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.