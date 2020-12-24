Overview of Dr. Robert Shields, DPM

Dr. Robert Shields, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.



Dr. Shields works at Center For Foot & Ankle Care in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.