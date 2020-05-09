See All General Surgeons in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Robert Shirley, MD

General Surgery
3.2 (18)
Map Pin Small Sugar Land, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Robert Shirley, MD

Dr. Robert Shirley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Shirley works at MEMORIAL HERMANN HEALTHCARE in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shirley's Office Locations

    Memorial Hermann Healthcare
    17500 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 490, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 772-1200
    Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Office
    17510 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 490, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 772-1200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Port Placements or Replacements
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Port Placements or Replacements

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Robert Shirley, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932148574
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Shirley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shirley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shirley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shirley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shirley works at MEMORIAL HERMANN HEALTHCARE in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Shirley’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Shirley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shirley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shirley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shirley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

