Dr. Robert Smith, MD
Dr. Robert Smith, MD is an Urology Specialist in Middletown, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Memorial Sloan Kettering Monmouth480 Red Hill Rd, Middletown, NJ 07748 Directions (848) 225-6117
MSK Basking Ridge136 Mountainview Blvd, Basking Ridge, NJ 07920 Directions (848) 225-6117
Sidney Kimmel Center353 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (848) 225-6117
Med Rehab and Spine Associates PC3071 E Chestnut Ave Ste D12, Vineland, NJ 08361 Directions (856) 691-1737Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Urology Associates595 Shrewsbury Ave Ste 103, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702 Directions (732) 321-7167
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Dr. Robert Smith’s work was excellent. He performed orchiectomy surgery on me. Prior to meeting him, I was on a bewildering patient journey. At 51 years old, this was my first surgery and it was to remove a vital organ. I realized I did need the surgery long before I came to him. However, excellent patient care was important in this journey. Dr. Smith, along with my experience at MSK in NJ, surpassed my expectations. Thank you for describing what would happen before, during, and after the surgery. His hands are skilled as my incision is healing nicely and my pain has been minimal during recovery. I am getting better and better every day. I will be recommending him to everyone I know who is going through something similar. If I could I would give 10+ stars!
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Meml Sloan Kettering Canc Center
- University Chicago
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Urology
