See All Urologists in Middletown, NJ
Dr. Robert Smith, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Smith, MD

Urology
4.4 (19)
Map Pin Small Middletown, NJ
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Smith, MD

Dr. Robert Smith, MD is an Urology Specialist in Middletown, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Dr. Smith works at Memorial Sloan Kettering Monmouth in Middletown, NJ with other offices in Basking Ridge, NJ, New York, NY, Vineland, NJ and Shrewsbury, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Prostate Biopsy and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Smith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Sloan Kettering Monmouth
    480 Red Hill Rd, Middletown, NJ 07748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 225-6117
  2. 2
    MSK Basking Ridge
    136 Mountainview Blvd, Basking Ridge, NJ 07920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 225-6117
  3. 3
    Sidney Kimmel Center
    353 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 225-6117
  4. 4
    Med Rehab and Spine Associates PC
    3071 E Chestnut Ave Ste D12, Vineland, NJ 08361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 691-1737
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Urology Associates
    595 Shrewsbury Ave Ste 103, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 321-7167

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Biopsy
Kidney Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Biopsy
Kidney Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Radical Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?

    May 08, 2020
    Dr. Robert Smith’s work was excellent. He performed orchiectomy surgery on me. Prior to meeting him, I was on a bewildering patient journey. At 51 years old, this was my first surgery and it was to remove a vital organ. I realized I did need the surgery long before I came to him. However, excellent patient care was important in this journey. Dr. Smith, along with my experience at MSK in NJ, surpassed my expectations. Thank you for describing what would happen before, during, and after the surgery. His hands are skilled as my incision is healing nicely and my pain has been minimal during recovery. I am getting better and better every day. I will be recommending him to everyone I know who is going through something similar. If I could I would give 10+ stars!
    Giuseppe C. Millburn, NJ — May 08, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Smith, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Smith, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Smith to family and friends

    Dr. Smith's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Smith

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Smith, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Smith, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316922784
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Meml Sloan Kettering Canc Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University Chicago
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Prostate Biopsy and Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Smith, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.