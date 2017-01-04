Dr. Sollitto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robert Sollitto, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Sollitto, MD is a Dermatologist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Voorhees Surgery Center LLC2 Van Buren Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 770-0800
- 2 801 New Rd Fl 2, Northfield, NJ 08225 Directions (609) 646-9000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The Doctor remove a basal cell carcinoma from my nose. Stitched up beautiful. Good followup and stitch removal. Doctor was attentive, good natured and caring.
About Dr. Robert Sollitto, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sollitto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sollitto has seen patients for Skin Ulcer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sollitto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sollitto speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sollitto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sollitto.
