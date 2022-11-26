Overview of Dr. Robert Tester, MD

Dr. Robert Tester, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Auburn, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Hospital.



Dr. Tester works at Evergreen Eye Center in Auburn, WA with other offices in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Cataract and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.