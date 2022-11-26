See All Ophthalmologists in Auburn, WA
Dr. Robert Tester, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (26)
Overview of Dr. Robert Tester, MD

Dr. Robert Tester, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Auburn, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Dr. Tester works at Evergreen Eye Center in Auburn, WA with other offices in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Cataract and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tester's Office Locations

    Auburn Office
    700 M St NE, Auburn, WA 98002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Federal Way Office
    34719 6th Ave S, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Network of WA
    • CoreSource
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 26, 2022
    Dr. Tester gives me the shot in my eye That has macular degeneration. He is knowledgeable regarding macular degeneration and shows me the pictures of my eye and explains what is or isn't happening to my eye. I am now on the 3-month shot regimen and he is very friendly yet professional.
    Wanda — Nov 26, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Tester, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, German
    • Male
    • 1689783268
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
    • Ophthalmology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Elizabeth Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Tester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tester has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tester has seen patients for Keratitis, Cataract and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tester on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Tester. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tester.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

