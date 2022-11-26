Dr. Robert Tester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Tester, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Tester, MD
Dr. Robert Tester, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Auburn, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Hospital.
Dr. Tester's Office Locations
Auburn Office700 M St NE, Auburn, WA 98002 Directions
Federal Way Office34719 6th Ave S, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Network of WA
- CoreSource
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tester gives me the shot in my eye That has macular degeneration. He is knowledgeable regarding macular degeneration and shows me the pictures of my eye and explains what is or isn't happening to my eye. I am now on the 3-month shot regimen and he is very friendly yet professional.
About Dr. Robert Tester, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, German
- Male
- 1689783268
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tester has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tester accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tester using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tester has seen patients for Keratitis, Cataract and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tester on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tester speaks German.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Tester. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tester.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.