Dr. Robert Viggiano, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Viggiano, MD
Dr. Robert Viggiano, MD is a Pulmonologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Dr. Viggiano works at
Dr. Viggiano's Office Locations
Mayo Clinic5881 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 301-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Viggiano, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Viggiano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Viggiano accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Viggiano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Viggiano works at
Dr. Viggiano has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Viggiano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Viggiano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Viggiano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Viggiano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Viggiano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.